The Arizona Coyotes claimed Freddie Hamilton off waivers on Thursday. The Calgary Flames placed the forward on waivers on Wednesday.

Freddie Hamilton claimed off waivers by #ARZ — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) January 4, 2018

Hamilton, the older brother of Flames defenceman Dougie Hamilton, owns one assist in eight games with the Flames this season. He last dressed with the team on Dec. 22, posting a minus-1 rating in 7:30 of ice time against the Montreal Canadiens.

Dougie Hamilton didn't talk about his brother joining the Coyotes when asked about it Thursday afternoon.

"I'm just here to talk about the game," he told reporters.

Dougie Hamilton refused to talk about his brother getting claimed on waivers. "I'm just here to talk about the game." #Flames If you don't have anything good to say don't say anything at all. — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) January 4, 2018

The 26-year-old owns four goals and six points in 67 career NHL contests with the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Flames. He appeared in a career-high 26 games with the Flames last season, scoring two goals.

He was drafted by the Sharks in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut during the 2013-14 season.