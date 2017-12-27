2h ago
Coyotes' Rinaldo handed six-game ban
TSN.ca Staff
Button on Rinaldo sucker punch: 'That was gutless'
Arizona Coyotes centre Zac Rinaldo has been suspended six games for punching unsuspecting defenceman Samuel Girard of the Colorado Avalanche in a game last Saturday, the NHL's department of player safety has announced.
During the second period of the game, Rinaldo landed a punch to Girard after the two bumped into each other at centre-ice. A brawl ensued with multiple players from each side getting involved.
For his actions, Rinaldo was offered an in-person hearing but waived his right to one, and instead was given a subsequent phone hearing.
This suspension brings Rinaldo's career total to 25 games; he has also received two fines in his six-year career, resulting in a total of $173,955 salary forfeited.
The Coyotes and Avalanche take on one another again tonight, in the first game back from the Christmas break for both teams.