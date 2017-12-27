Arizona Coyotes centre Zac Rinaldo has been suspended six games for punching unsuspecting defenceman Samuel Girard of the Colorado Avalanche in a game last Saturday, the NHL's department of player safety has announced.

Arizona’s Zac Rinaldo suspended six games for a punch to an unsuspecting opponent, Colorado’s Samuel Girard. https://t.co/YVK1Yu32bD — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 28, 2017

During the second period of the game, Rinaldo landed a punch to Girard after the two bumped into each other at centre-ice. A brawl ensued with multiple players from each side getting involved.

For his actions, Rinaldo was offered an in-person hearing but waived his right to one, and instead was given a subsequent phone hearing.

This suspension brings Rinaldo's career total to 25 games; he has also received two fines in his six-year career, resulting in a total of $173,955 salary forfeited.

Rinaldo's career rap sheet now stands at 25 games suspended, two fines, and $173,955 salary forfeited. https://t.co/QBXuKpSzdK — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 28, 2017

The Coyotes and Avalanche take on one another again tonight, in the first game back from the Christmas break for both teams.