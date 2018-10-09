The Arizona Coyotes have sent 2018 first-round pick Barrett Hayton back to the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Tuesday.

Hayton, selected fifth overall in June, made the Coyotes roster out of training camp, but did not appear in either of the team's first two games.

The 18-year-old scored 21 goals and posted 60 points in 63 OHL contests last season.

With Hayton being sent down, six players from the 2018 draft remain on NHL rosters; Ramus Dahlin (1st overall), Andrei Svechnikov (2nd), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (3rd), Brady Tkachuk (4th), Evan Bouchard (10th) and Isac Lundestrom (23rd).