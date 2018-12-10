Though Antti Raanta may be sidelined for remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes are not in the market for goaltending help.

Coyotes general manager John Chayka told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun Monday that the team will move forward with Adin Hill, Darcy Kuemper and Calvin Pickard in the crease.

"No, we're going to go with our internal options,'' Chayka told LeBrun via text message.

Chayka announced Sunday that Raanta is out indefinitely and added that he may not return this season due to a lower-body injury.

Hill, called up from the AHL last month, has made six straight starts for the Coyotes. After starting the season 4-0, Hill has dropped his past two starts and now has a .939 save percentage and a 1.62 goals-against average.

Kuemper, who is currently on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, is 4-5 this season with a .914 save percentage and a 2.71 GAA. Pickard has yet to play since being claimed off of waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 29.

The Coyotes (13-13-2) sit seventh in the Pacific Division and will visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.