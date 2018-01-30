The Canadian Press predicts the Canadian team will win 29 medals (9 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze) at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

That would beat the previous high of 26 total medals (14 gold, seven silver, five bronze) claimed by the host team in 2010 in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C.

Canada's medal total from 2014 would also be 26 (10, 10 and 6) whenever the luge relay team is officially upgraded from fourth to bronze due to the Russian doping scandal.

The banning of several Russian athletes from Pyeongchang for doping violations in 2014 — if those suspensions are upheld — increases Canada's medal chances in sliding sports, speedskating, men's cross-country skiing and women's skeleton.

CP predicted 28 medals (8 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze) for Canada a year out from the Winter Games.

BOBSLED/SKELETON

1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — Pilot Kaillie Humphries is attempting her third gold in as many Winter Games. Led by pilots Justin Kripps and Chris Spring, the men's bobsled team is consistently in the world's top three in two-man this season. Elisabeth Vathje is a consistent medallist in women's skeleton this winter.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

1 silver — Alex Harvey is the reigning world champion in the men's 50k.

CURLING

2 gold — Canada's depth in curling and stringent trials process produced teams skipped by Kevin Koe and Rachel Homan both capable of defending Olympic gold. Canada does not have a track record of international success in mixed doubles. The shotmaking of John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes must compensate for their lack of experience as a team.

FIGURE SKATING

1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are the reigning world ice dance champions. Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman, last year's world silver and bronze medallists, give Canada a pair of medal chances in women's singles. Pairs duo Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are double world champions. With all that figure-skating firepower, Canada will repeat as medallists in the team event.

FREESTYLE SKIING

1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — Led by men's moguls star Mikael Kingsbury, Canada is strong in freestyle talent. Cassie Sharpe is ranked in the world's top three in halfpipe. Defending women's skicross champion Marielle Thompson may return from a knee injury in time to compete and leads a deep team.

HOCKEY

1 gold — The Canadian women defending their crown looked doubtful until they centralized in Calgary this winter and began consistently beating the U.S. It's still a coin flip when these two countries meet in a final. Without current NHL players, the men's tournament will be compelling in its own weird way. Since Canada isn't sending its best, a medal is not guaranteed.

LUGE

1 bronze — Canada's lugers learned six weeks out from Pyeongchang they'd won the country's first Olympic medal in the sport. The Russian relay team was disqualified from 2014, which bumped Canada from fourth to bronze. Canada is more than capable of another medal in the relay. If not there, Alex Gough and Kim McRae are contenders in women's singles.

SHORT-TRACK SPEEDSKATING

2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze — Charles Hamelin, owner of three Olympic gold, and Marianne St-Gelais lead a stacked short-track squad that will win individual and relay medals.

SNOWBOARDING

1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — With Max Parrot and Mark McMorris the headliners, the snowboard team will be on the slopestyle and big air podiums.

SPEEDSKATING

3 silver, 2 bronze — Ted-Jan Bloemen holds world records in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix in the men's 500 and Vincent de Haitre in the 1,000 and 1,500 are solid medal threats. Ivanie Blondin is a consistent podium finisher in the new mass start. The men's team pursuit, led by Bloemen and Denny Morrison, is a medal threat.

TOTAL: 29 (9-10-10)