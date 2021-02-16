HAMILTON — Forge FC has re-signed Belgian defender Daniel Krutzen to a multi-year contract that will keep him in Hamilton through at least the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old has made 49 appearances for Forge over the last two seasons, including 39 in Canadian Premier League play, eight in the CONCACAF League and two Canadian Championship matches. He has six goals and two assists.

Krutzen has been a Forge mainstay, logging more minutes (4,332) than any other player since the team’s inception in 2019.

"Daniel has developed into the top defender in the CPL over the last two years," Costa Smyrniotis, Forge's director of football, said in a statement. "He brings an element of leadership and composure to our club both on and off the pitch and we’re very pleased that we will continue together over the next few years."

The six-foot Krutzen began his career in KRC Genk's youth academy in his native Belgium before moving to the U.S. to play three seasons with the University of Albany (2016-18).

Forge, the reigning CPL champions, lost veteran centre back David Edgar to retirement in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021