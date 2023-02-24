Berube on top Blues: 'They're getting paid lots of money and they're not doing the job'

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube sounded off the team's top players after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

"A lot of our best players not doing the job," Berube said. "Our best players don't play with any passion, no emotion and no inspiration at all. They don't play inspired hockey. You cannot play in this league without emotion, grit and being inspired.

"They're getting paid lots of money and they're not doing the job. End of story. That's it. That's what it boils down to."

Thursday's loss extended the Blues' winless streak to four games since dealing captain Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs last week.

The Blues opened the scoring against the Canucks thanks to a goal from second-year forward Alexy Toropchenko in the opening period. Kyle Tucker netted the second Blues goal in the second to extend their lead.

A shorthanded goal by J.T Miller got the Canucks sparked a rally, with Andrei Kuzmenko supplying the game-tying goal and Elias Pettersson's 28th goal of the year in overtime completing the comeback.

"That game was like, I don’t know what to say, but it’s like frustrating me. I don’t know. It’s really bad," Toropchenko said of the Blues' collapse. "I am trying to do everything that I can every game, and I am just wishing and hoping everybody on the same page. But it’s not good enough. I am so upset.”

Entering play Friday, the Blues (26-28-4) sit sixth in the Central Division, and 11th in the Western Conference. Sitting 11 points back of the final wild-card spot, the Blues will look to get back on track Saturday against the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins.