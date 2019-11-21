1h ago
MacTavish to coach Canada at Spengler Cup
TSN.ca Staff
MacTavish most recently served as head coach of the KHL's Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, who hired him in May, but was fired in September after just eight games.
Hockey Canada first offered the position to Wayne Gretzky earlier this month, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, but he turned down the role.
Joining MacTavish on the bench will be Hall-of-Fame defenceman Paul Coffey, who will serve as an assistant. Golden Knights director of hockey operations Misha Donskov will also serve as an assistant to MacTavish.
The Spengler Cup begins on Dec. 26 in Davos, Switzerland.