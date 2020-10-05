1h ago
Craig's List: Drysdale, Askarov move up in final edition
A future No. 1 NHL defenceman and a franchise goaltender in the making move up in the Top 10 as TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button unveils his final player ranking ahead of the NHL Draft
TSN.ca Staff
NHL Draft Profile: Jamie Drysdale
With the 2020 NHL Draft finally getting under way on Tuesday, we take one last last look at Craig's List with a few changes in our final edition.
There are no adjustments to the Top 3, with Rimouski's Alexis Lafreniere, German centre Tim Stutzle and Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield leading off.
Erie Otters blueliner Jamie Drysdale moves up one spot to No. 4. Drysdale has all the makings of a No. 1 defenceman in the NHL and that gets the nod over a top-line left winger – which Saginaw forward Cole Perfetti (No. 5) will undoubtedly be.
Also moving up a spot to No. 6 is Russian netminder Yaroslav Askarov. His physical attributes, ability to read the play and composure will make him an elite No. 1 franchise goaltender like Carey Price.
Portland Winterhawks centre Seth Jarvis goes up 10 spots from No. 23 to No. 13. With 42 goals and 98 points last season, his playing style reminds me of Stanley Cup champion Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Two other forwards moving up in the Top 31 are Brendan Brisson of the USHL’s Chicago Steel (up four to No. 18) and Brandon’s Ridly Greig (up five to No. 25). Brisson plays with a determined approach and his sense of the game, its situations and his skills, make for a complete No. 2 centre in the mould of Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Greig, who scored 26 goals and tallied 60 points last season, is an edgy, two-way centre much like Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche.
Moving into the Top 31 are forward Jan Mysak of the Hamilton Bulldogs, German winger John-Jason Peterka and Sarnia Sting winger Jacob Perreault.
Swedish defenceman Helge Grans, a steady, two-way defender in the mould of Vancouver Canucks blueliner Chris Tanev, makes the biggest jump on the list from No. 69 to No. 35. Grans, who had 27 points in 27 games with Malmo last season, reads the play well both defensively and offensively, with an efficiency that’s not flashy but is highly effective.
1 Alexis Lafreniere
2 Tim Stutzle
3 Quinton Byfield
4 Jamie Drysdale
5 Cole Perfetti
6 Yaroslav Askarov
7 Jack Quinn
8 Marco Rossi
9 Lucas Raymond
10 Hendrix Lapierre
11 Jake Sanderson
12 Connor Zary
13 Seth Jarvis
14 Dylan Holloway
15 Alexander Holtz
16 Tyson Foerster
17 Dawson Mercer
18 Brendan Brisson
19 Anton Lundell
20 William Wallinder
21 Rodion Amirov
22 Jeremie Poirier
23 Kaiden Guhle
24 Braden Schneider
25 Ridly Greig
26 Jan Mysak
27 Daniel Torgersson
28 John-Jason Peterka
29 Mavrik Bourque
30 Jacob Perreault
31 Shakir Mukhamadullin
32 Eemil Viro
33 Lukas Reichel
34 Thomas Bordeleau
35 Helge Grans
36 Roby Jarventie
37 Ozzy Wiesblatt
38 Sam Colangelo
39 Luke Evangelista
40 Justin Barron
41 Martin Chromiak
42 Justin Sourdif
43 Marat Khusnutdinov
44 Evan Vierling
45 Yan Kuznetsov
46 Ty Smilanic
47 Topi Niemela
48 Jake Neighbours
49 Ryan O'Rourke
50 Daniil Gushchin
51 Vasili Ponomaryov
52 Carter Savoie
53 Emil Heineman
54 Lukas Cormier
55 Tyler Tullio
56 Alexander Pashin
57 Dmitri Zlodeyev
58 Luke Tuch
59 Yegor Chinakhov
60 Zion Nybeck
61 Devon Levi
62 Noel Gunler
63 Egor Sokolov
64 Emil Andrae
65 Roni Hirvonen
66 Theodor Niederbach
67 Jacob Truscott
68 Joni Jurmo
69 Kasper Simontaval
70 Sean Farrell
71 Zayde Wisdom
72 Will Cranley
73 Jack Finley
74 Thimo Nickl
75 Nico Daws
76 Drew Commesso
77 Pavel Tyutnev
78 Ethan Cardwell
79 Pavel Gogolev
80 Ivan Didkovsky
81 Ilya Mironov
82 Tristen Robins
83 Trevor Kuntar
84 Zachary Uens
85 Alec Belanger
86 Brandon Coe
87 Oliver Okuliar
88 Samuel Hlavaj
89 Samuel Knazko
90 Daemon Hunt
91 Cross Hanas
92 Connor McClennon
93 Tyler Kleven
94 Will Cuylle
95 Gunnarwolfe Fontaine
96 Jean-Luc Foudy
97 Brett Berard
98 William Dufour
99 Jack Thompson
100 Mathieu De St. Phalle
101 Alex Laferriere
102 Brock Faber
103 Ruben Rafkin
104 William Villeneuve
105 Michael Benning
106 Mitchell Miller
107 Ryder Rolston
108 Luke Reid
109 Charlie Desroches
110 Kasper Puutio
111 Maksim Berezkin
112 Christoffer Sedoff
113 Mitchell Hoelscher
114 Dylan Peterson
115 Donovan Sebrango
116 Joonas Oden
117 Ilya Usau