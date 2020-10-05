With the 2020 NHL Draft finally getting under way on Tuesday, we take one last last look at Craig's List with a few changes in our final edition.

There are no adjustments to the Top 3, with Rimouski's Alexis Lafreniere, German centre Tim Stutzle and Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield leading off.

Erie Otters blueliner Jamie Drysdale moves up one spot to No. 4. Drysdale has all the makings of a No. 1 defenceman in the NHL and that gets the nod over a top-line left winger – which Saginaw forward Cole Perfetti (No. 5) will undoubtedly be.

Also moving up a spot to No. 6 is Russian netminder Yaroslav Askarov. His physical attributes, ability to read the play and composure will make him an elite No. 1 franchise goaltender like Carey Price.

Portland Winterhawks centre Seth Jarvis goes up 10 spots from No. 23 to No. 13. With 42 goals and 98 points last season, his playing style reminds me of Stanley Cup champion Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Two other forwards moving up in the Top 31 are Brendan Brisson of the USHL’s Chicago Steel (up four to No. 18) and Brandon’s Ridly Greig (up five to No. 25). Brisson plays with a determined approach and his sense of the game, its situations and his skills, make for a complete No. 2 centre in the mould of Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Greig, who scored 26 goals and tallied 60 points last season, is an edgy, two-way centre much like Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche.

Moving into the Top 31 are forward Jan Mysak of the Hamilton Bulldogs, German winger John-Jason Peterka and Sarnia Sting winger Jacob Perreault.

Swedish defenceman Helge Grans, a steady, two-way defender in the mould of Vancouver Canucks blueliner Chris Tanev, makes the biggest jump on the list from No. 69 to No. 35. Grans, who had 27 points in 27 games with Malmo last season, reads the play well both defensively and offensively, with an efficiency that’s not flashy but is highly effective.

For stats and more information on the prospects, go to TSN.ca:

1 Alexis Lafreniere

2 Tim Stutzle

3 Quinton Byfield

4 Jamie Drysdale

5 Cole Perfetti

6 Yaroslav Askarov

7 Jack Quinn

8 Marco Rossi

9 Lucas Raymond

10 Hendrix Lapierre

11 Jake Sanderson

12 Connor Zary

13 Seth Jarvis

14 Dylan Holloway

15 Alexander Holtz

16 Tyson Foerster

17 Dawson Mercer

18 Brendan Brisson

19 Anton Lundell

20 William Wallinder

21 Rodion Amirov

22 Jeremie Poirier

23 Kaiden Guhle

24 Braden Schneider

25 Ridly Greig

26 Jan Mysak

27 Daniel Torgersson

28 John-Jason Peterka

29 Mavrik Bourque

30 Jacob Perreault

31 Shakir Mukhamadullin



32 Eemil Viro

33 Lukas Reichel

34 Thomas Bordeleau

35 Helge Grans

36 Roby Jarventie

37 Ozzy Wiesblatt

38 Sam Colangelo

39 Luke Evangelista

40 Justin Barron

41 Martin Chromiak

42 Justin Sourdif

43 Marat Khusnutdinov

44 Evan Vierling

45 Yan Kuznetsov

46 Ty Smilanic

47 Topi Niemela

48 Jake Neighbours

49 Ryan O'Rourke

50 Daniil Gushchin

51 Vasili Ponomaryov

52 Carter Savoie

53 Emil Heineman

54 Lukas Cormier

55 Tyler Tullio

56 Alexander Pashin

57 Dmitri Zlodeyev

58 Luke Tuch

59 Yegor Chinakhov

60 Zion Nybeck

61 Devon Levi

62 Noel Gunler



63 Egor Sokolov

64 Emil Andrae

65 Roni Hirvonen

66 Theodor Niederbach

67 Jacob Truscott

68 Joni Jurmo

69 Kasper Simontaval

70 Sean Farrell

71 Zayde Wisdom

72 Will Cranley

73 Jack Finley

74 Thimo Nickl

75 Nico Daws

76 Drew Commesso

77 Pavel Tyutnev

78 Ethan Cardwell

79 Pavel Gogolev

80 Ivan Didkovsky

81 Ilya Mironov

82 Tristen Robins

83 Trevor Kuntar

84 Zachary Uens

85 Alec Belanger

86 Brandon Coe

87 Oliver Okuliar

88 Samuel Hlavaj

89 Samuel Knazko

90 Daemon Hunt

91 Cross Hanas

92 Connor McClennon

93 Tyler Kleven



94 Will Cuylle

95 Gunnarwolfe Fontaine

96 Jean-Luc Foudy

97 Brett Berard

98 William Dufour

99 Jack Thompson

100 Mathieu De St. Phalle

101 Alex Laferriere

102 Brock Faber

103 Ruben Rafkin

104 William Villeneuve

105 Michael Benning

106 Mitchell Miller

107 Ryder Rolston

108 Luke Reid

109 Charlie Desroches

110 Kasper Puutio

111 Maksim Berezkin

112 Christoffer Sedoff

113 Mitchell Hoelscher

114 Dylan Peterson

115 Donovan Sebrango

116 Joonas Oden

117 Ilya Usau