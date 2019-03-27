Santee, California -- University of California senior Sebastian Crampton’s streak of 42-consecutive starts for the Golden Bears ended this week, electing to instead head to Carlton Oaks Golf Club to test his efforts at the third Mackenzie Tour Q-School event of the season.

So far, it looks like a good call for the 22-year old, who backed up a spotless opening-round 66 with a 69 to take a one-stroke lead over Preston Valder into Thursday’s third round.

“It was a grind out there today, the wind picked up on the back nine,” said Crampton. “I got off to a good start, which gave me a cushion going into the last few holes. I had some good par saves coming down the stretch and made some good birdies. I think, overall, I’m moving in the right direction heading into the next couple days.”

Backtracking through the Pacific Grove, California native’s resume, it’s no surprise that Crampton has sprung out of the gate.

This past fall, Crampton took co-ownership of Cal’s 54-hole scoring record, firing 17-under par at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational to claim his second individual medallist title.

If the nine birdie, one eagle, two bogey start through 36-holes this week is any indication, it looks like his game has continued through the winter and then some.

“I said in the practice round if I was 8-under through two rounds I’d have a good shot going into the last couple days,” said Crampton. “When I shot six yesterday, I wanted to get to 10 today, but I’m obviously happy how it turned out considering the conditions.”

Crampton’s closest chaser is 2017 Mackenzie Tour member Preston Valder, who traded positions with Crampton and finds himself one-stroke back following a 1-under 71