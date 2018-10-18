He's back.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford will make his return Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes after taking starter's reps at the morning skate.

To make room on the active roster, Chicago has sent forward Luke Johnson to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Crawford last played on Dec. 23, 2017, when he was pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on seven shots against the New Jersey Devils. It was later revealed that he had sustained a head injury and said in September he was still dealing with concussion symptoms.

The 33-year-old had a 16-9-2 record with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in 28 games last season.

Crawford said on Wednesday at practice that it will be his decision on Thursday as to whether he's ready to return or not, but offered a strong indication he would be good to go. So did head coach Joel Quenneville.

"He looks good in the net. He’s been off for a long, long time — is there rust? Do we expect rust? I think the way he’s competing and practicing and finding pucks, he looks like he hasn’t missed a beat," Blackhawks Quenneville said, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

The Blackhawks, who posted a 17-30-8 record without Crawford in net last season, are off to a 3-0-2 start this season with Cam Ward starting all five of the team's games.

Ward has an .879 save percentage this season with a 4.07 goals-against average.

Following their matchup with the Coyotes, the 'Hawks will visit Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Saturday.