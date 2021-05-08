Dajome scores twice, Whitecaps hand CF Montreal first loss of the season

SANDY, Utah — The Vancouver Whitecaps handed Canadian rival CF Montreal its first loss of the season on Saturday, downing the visitors 2-0.

Cristian Dajome had a brace, scoring off a penalty kick in the 57th minute and putting in a header in the 71st.

Montreal briefly appeared to get on the board late but Lassi Lappalainen's goal was waved off after video review.

Montreal (1-1-2) controlled 60 per cent of possession through the game and outshot Vancouver 16-10 with four shots on target.

The Whitecaps (2-1-1) got another solid performance from 'keeper Max Crepeau, who had four saves to register his second clean sheet of the season. Clement Diop had two saves for Montreal.

Montreal came into Saturday's game on a three-game undefeated streak, having chalked up a win and two draws to start the season.

The visiting side put a shot into the Vancouver net late in the second half when Crepeau came out of the net to corral a bouncing ball.

Lappalainen stayed with it as he and the 'keeper battled on the grass, and the Finnish midfielder eventually swept it in.

The 'Caps vocally protested, saying there was a handball on the play. After a video review, referee Rosendo Mendoza declared the ball had hit the arm of Montreal's Erik Hurtado before Lappalainen put it in.

A free kick nearly put Montreal on the board in the 83rd minute after 'Caps midfielder Leonard Owusu took out Joaquin Torres with a hard tackle outside the top of the penalty box.

Victor Wanyama took the kick and sent a left-footed shot sailing over top of Vancouver's wall, but Crepeau leapt up to make the stop.

Dajome's second of the day came off a corner kick in the 71st minute. Stationed just outside the top of the six-yard box, he got his head on the ball, directing it down into the bottom right corner of the net to put the 'Caps up 2-0.

Vancouver's first strike came after Lucas Cavallini made a nice run into Montreal territory and sliced a pass to Dajome. Montreal's Kamal Miller took the speedy Colombian down in the box, setting up a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

Dajome approached the spot, took a little stutter step, then sent a right-footed shot past the outstretched fingertips of the diving Diop.

He now has three goals on the season.

Two of Vancouver's goals this season have come from the penalty spot, and three others from set plays.

Montreal had the edge in play over the first 45 minutes, outshooting the 'Caps 8-3, though just one chance was on target. The visitors controlled 52.7 per cent of possession across the half.

Montreal's first opportunity of the afternoon came off a turnover by Vancouver's Jake Nerwinski in the midfield.

Romell Quioto picked up the ball and rushed into the 'Caps end, dishing it to Bjorn Johnson at the top of the box. The Norwegian striker got a solid shot off but Crepeau's diving save kept it out of the net.

Johnson was making his first start for Montreal, coming in for Mason Toye, who was injured in the club's 2-2 draw with Nashville SC on April 25.

Johnson had another chance in the 39th minute following a free kick outside of the penalty box. The ball reached the lanky striker in front of the net but his diving header went wide of the post.

CF Montreal will be back at their temporary home DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, but as the visitors as they face Inter Miami CF. The two clubs are sharing the facility to start the season due to the closed U.S.-Canada border.

The Whitecaps will face Minnesota United in St. Paul, Minn. the same night.

NOTES: Vancouver's Owusu, Cavallini, Dajome and Ranko Veselinovic were all shown the yellow card. Montreal's Djorde Mihailovic also received a warning from the referee. … Owusu made his first appearance of the season for the Whitecaps, coming off the bench in the 80th minute. The Ghanaian midfielder missed the first three games of the season due to a hamstring injury. … Montreal defender Kiki Struna played his 50th MLS game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.