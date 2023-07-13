SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored on a first-half penalty kick and assisted on a second-half goal by Miguel Trauco to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

Espinoza picked up his 11th goal of the season, scoring after a foul in the 19th minute to give the Earthquakes (8-7-8) the lead.

Espinoza had an assist on Miguel Trauco's insurance goal in the 65th minute. It was Trauco's third netter this season.

JT Marcinkowski finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for San Jose.

Stefan Cleveland made his second start of the season for the Sounders (10-8-5), after starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei entered concussion protocol in the Sounders' last match. Cleveland had one save.

Seattle returns home to host FC Dallas on Saturday. San Jose is idle.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport