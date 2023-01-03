'In Europe, my work is done. I won everything': Ronaldo details move to Saudi Arabia

As Cristiano Ronaldo embarks on a new chapter in Saudi Arabia, he says his time in Europe is over.

The 37-year-old Portugal captain was officially introduced by Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on Tuesday.

"It's not easy to win any games today," Ronaldo told the assembled press. "The evolution of football is different and this isn't the end of my career by moving to the Middle East. For me, I'm really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I've watched many games. I am so proud at making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs."

His statement comes as rumours swirled that a clause in his contract would have allowed him to join Newcastle United, a club owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, on loan should the Magpies qualify for the Champions League next season.

Ronaldo also insisted that the offer from Al-Nassr was one of many available to the former Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Sporting forward.

"I had many opportunities in Europe," Ronaldo said. "Many clubs in Brazil, Australia, in the US and even Portugal. For me this is a good chance with my knowledge and experience to grow very important clubs."

Ronaldo had been without a club since late November when United terminated his contract following a contentious interview with British television personality Piers Morgan.