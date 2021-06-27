Croatia and Spain will meet in a third straight European Championship on Monday, but this time they’ll play in the Round of 16 with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line.

The teams found themselves drawn together in Group C at the 2012 tournament, where Spain, the eventual champions, defeated Croatia 1-0 and eliminated them in Poland.

They also battled in round robin play at EURO 2016, with Croatia emerging as 2-1 winners to clinch first place in Group D, though they each secured qualification into the knockout stage in France.

Both teams had work to do in their final preliminary round games to stay alive at EURO 2020 and they proved that they were more than up for the task.

Second-half goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic were enough to lift Croatia to a 3-1 victory over Scotland in front of a partisan crowd at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The victory, along with a superior goal difference than Czech Republic, was enough to secure them second in Group E and guarantee their place in the tournament’s last 16.

Croatian defender Borna Barisic knows his team will be in tough against the three-time European champions.

"There's not much to say about Spain, they're top notch,” said Barisic. “They link up well and have quality players. It'll be tough to play them, a demanding match. But we have a lot of faith in ourselves, we qualified against Scotland after not starting the tournament well. The fans will be in the stands and I think it'll be a very good game."

Spain advanced with the most lopsided win of EURO 2020 to date, as they defeated Slovakia 5-0 in Seville to claim second place in Group E and book their spot in the Round of 16.

The Spanish side benefited from two own goals by Slovakia, but also saw Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres find the net in their one-sided victory.

"Croatia are World Cup runners-up, they are a top team, we know they'll become a difficult rival,” said Torres. “Winning is down to us working really hard and pushing for a victory in Copenhagen."

The teams have met eight times in international play with Spain holding a slight W4-L3-D1 edge, though Croatia won their last meeting 3-2 when the sides met at Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb during the Nations League in 2018.

The winner of this match will advance to play the winner of Monday’s second game between France and Switzerland.