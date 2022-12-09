Croatia vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Tuesday with Croatia and Argentina meeting in semifinal action.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Croatia withstood Brazil’s pressure over 120 minutes, equalized late, and won on penalties to advance to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After conceding the opening goal to Neymar at the midway point of extra time, Bruno Petković scored in the 117th minute to send the game into penalties.

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who made 10 saves in open play, turned away another during penalties and saw one hit the post behind him to seal the victory.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Argentina saw their two-goal lead erased, but held on and defeated Netherlands on penalties to advance to the semifinals.

After Lionel Messi provided a beautiful pass to Nahuel Molina to set up the opening goal in the 35th minute, he stepped up to the penalty spot to double Argentina’s advantage in the 73rd, seemingly putting the contest out of reach.

However, two late goals from Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst would send the game to extra time and eventually penalties.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez would save two of those penalties, setting the stage for Lautaro Martínez to fire home the decider and send Argentina into the final four.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Argentina

You can watch Croatia vs. Argentina, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Tue., Dec. 13

Pregame Start Time: 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.