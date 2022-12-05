Croatia vs. Brazil: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

Can the strong Croatian midfield contain Brazil?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Friday with Croatia and Brazil meeting in quarter-final action.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Croatia became the first team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to advance on penalties when they defeated Japan in the Round of 16, 3-1 after the teams played to a 1-1 draw AET.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the star of the show as he saved three of the four attempts Japan made, allowing Mario Pasalic to fire home the winning penalty.

Ivan Perisic scored for Croatia in the 57th minute to help send the game into extra time and eventually penalties, after they went down a goal just before halftime.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Brazil was at their entertaining best in their 4-1 victory over Korea Republic in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring for Brazil in the seventh minute, before a returning Neymar Jr. converted from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to double the advantage.

Richarlison then stepped into the spotlight, finishing off a passing exchange by firing home what could be the goal of the tournament.

Lucas Paquetá got the fourth to cap off the scoring for the five-time men’s World Cup champions.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil

You can watch Croatia vs. Brazil, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Fri., Dec. 9

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m ET/ 6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.