Croatia vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday with Croatia and Morocco meeting in the third-place playoff.

Croatia’s attempt to qualify for a second consecutive men’s FIFA World Cup final came to an end at the hands of Argentina in the semifinals.

The 2018 runners-up were defeated 3-0, thanks to two goals by Julián Álvarez and a Lionel Messi penalty.

Croatia was successful in their only appearance in the World Cup’s consolation game, as they defeated Netherlands 2-1 to finish third at the 1998 tournament in France.

Andrej Kramaric is Croatia’s leading scorer in Qatar with two goals.

Morocco made history as the first African nation to advance to the semifinals at the men’s FIFA World Cup. France ended their title hopes with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

Theo Hernández and Randal Kolo Muani did the damage for the defending champions to send Morocco into the third-place game.

Youssef En-Nesyri is Morocco’s leading scorer at the tournament with two goals.

This game is a rematch of the Group F opener that ended in a scoreless draw, Morocco went on to win the group with Croatia qualifying for the knockout stages in second place.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Morocco

When: Saturday, Dec. 17

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

