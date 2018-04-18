Sidney Crosby added another accolade to an already illustrious career on Wednesday night. With a goal and an assist in Game 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins' superstar became the franchise leader for points scored in the postseason.

Crosby passes Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux, who held the previous franchise record with 172 points scored in 107 games .

For his postseason career, Crosby now has 62 goals and 111 assists for 173 points in 152 games to go along with three Stanley Cups.