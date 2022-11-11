Crosby heads into second career Hall of Fame Game against new Leafs era Sidney Crosby picked up an assist on the game-winning goal by Pascal Dupuis on Nov. 14. 2014 as the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in that year's Hall of Fame Game. But that game happened before this new Leafs era dawned and once the puck drops on Friday Crosby will likely see a lot of reigning Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, the first team All-Star right winger last season.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had an optional skate ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a seven-game skid (0-6-1) with a win in Washington on Wednesday.

"It's nice to get rewarded," said captain Sidney Crosby. "There's some games over that stretch where we played well and probably deserved better. It didn't happen so we got to earn that opportunity to get rewarded and hopefully we can continue that here tonight. We obviously know we got to follow it up and try to continue to gain some momentum here."

Crosby has four points in the last four games. He provided a steady presence as the Penguins navigated their longest winless stretch since Crosby's rookie season (2005-06).

"He's a voice of reason," said coach Mike Sullivan. "There's never any panic in his game. There's never any doubt in his game. His leadership by example is the most important aspect of what he brings when your team goes through challenging times."

Crosby has always had a sense of occasion throughout his career. On Friday, he will play in his second career Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Toronto. The class of 2022 – Daniel Alfredsson, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Riikka Sallinen and Herb Carnegie – will be honoured in a pre-game ceremony.

"Definitely some great memories of playing against all those guys and playing with Roberto," said Crosby. "It's a cool thing. For guys in this room, it's not something you get to be a part of a lot so just try and take everything in."

"They hold onto the puck really well in the offensive zone," Crosby observed. "They're great off the rush. They play off of one another so well. You know they're going to get chances. They're going to get looks. Just try and make it tough for them to get those looks and try to hold onto the pucks ourselves if we get the opportunity."

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, five of Crosby’s six goals this season have given the Penguins a lead.

'Voice of reason' Crosby helps Pens get on track; ready for Matthews-Marner challenge Sidney Crosby discusses the Penguins ending their seven-game slide and head coach Mike Sullivan explains why their captain is often the voice of reason in their room and always leads by example.

---

Leafs captain John Tavares sees some similarities between Matthews and Crosby, who he's played with internationally on Team Canada.

"I've always thought about both of them as probably the two players I've really seen [who] control the game," Tavares said. "The game always seems to go through them whether that's the puck following them around or things always seem to happen really well on the ice when they're on it."

Has Zach Aston-Reese, who spent parts of five seasons with the Penguins before joining the Leafs this summer, picked up on that?

"They have similar work ethic," the winger said. "They both work really hard in practice. More so, I notice some similarities with Tavares. It's almost like a little bit of an aura that those guys give off that you just want to follow."

Aston-Reese highlights Tavares' meticulous preparation off the ice.

"I'd say he's more meticulous than I am," Crosby insisted with a laugh. "You'll have to ask him though. I don't know. He might disagree, but we spent a lot of time together. I know JT well. I know how serious he takes it and his commitment to the game, to his team, to his teammates so I'll take that as a compliment for sure. But, I'd say he's a little more meticulous than I am ... He's just really detailed. I mean, I don't know how else to describe it."

Matthews or Tavares: Which Leaf is more like Crosby? John Tavares has had the opportunity to play with both Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews and explains what similarities he sees. Zach Aston-Reese has now also played with both and explains why Tavares has a similar 'aura' to Crosby.

---

Tavares is one goal away from 400 in his career.

"Not trying to think about it a whole lot," he said. "Just keep being strong around the net, shooting the puck and hopefully it comes in a good way."

With the Sedins being honoured on Friday, Tavares was asked about his chemistry with William Nylander.

"We're definitely not twins," Tavares said with a smile. "[The] more and more you play with someone the more comfort and understanding you have on and off the ice. There's continued growth from both of us in our own way that I think is really benefiting us and how we continue to be better and push each other to be difference makers in all areas of the game, with and without the puck."

Tavares leads the Leafs with eight goals this season. Nylander has five goals.

"He's a tremendous talent, very driven hockey player and person," Tavares said. "He's a blast to play with and it's been great. Our evolution, I think individually, but as a combo [has been positive] and hopefully we continue that way. I know we really enjoy playing together. It's been great so far so hopefully more and more it becomes something like on the Sedin level."

'We're definitely not twins,' but Tavares likes how chemistry with Nylander is growing John Tavares reflects on playing against the Sedin brothers ahead of their induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He also touches on the 'brotherly' like chemistry he has with William Nylander as their partnership grows.

---

Börje Salming will be at both Leafs games this weekend. The Hall-of-Fame defenceman, who played for the Leafs from 1973 to 1989, is battling ALS. Salming will be the last Hall of Famer introduced on Friday. He will also be featured on the video board at some point on Saturday so Leafs Nation can offer its support.

"It's going to be unbelievable," said defenceman Mark Giordano. "You're going to see a great moment."

"He's a big part of the tradition and the history here," said Tavares. "He still loves being a Maple Leaf and his connection with the team. We know he's in a big fight now so all our support and thoughts are with him."

"We're all standing behind him," said defenceman Rasmus Sandin. "It's rough, but everyone supports him. We hope for the best."

The Leafs will have five Swedes in the lineup on Friday, including Sandin. After the Leafs drafted him in 2018, Sandin met with Salming in Stockholm.

"He wanted to go to lunch with me," Sandin said. "That's something I'll remember forever ... I was nervous. My dad was with us and he was my dad's idol growing up so he was probably more nervous than I was. It was special."

Best advice from Salming?

"I don't know if he really gave any advice. He just said, 'Look out for Toronto media,'" Sandin recalled with a smile.

Leafs expect emotional moment as Salming returns amid ALS battle Borje Salming will be honoured in Toronto at both of the Maple Leafs games. The Leaf legend is currently battling ALS and the team explains why it means so much to have him around.

---

Traded from Pittsburgh to Anaheim in March, Aston-Reese will play against the Penguins for the first time.

"I'm not really sure what to expect," the 28-year-old admits. "It's always a little awkward playing against guys that you've been friends with for five, six years, [but] you're not friends during the game."

Aston-Reese stopped by the Penguins hotel for a "short and sweet" reunion on Thursday. He considers Bryan Rust, Brian Dumoulin, Chad Ruhwedel and Teddy Blueger his closest friends on the roster.

"I built pretty close relationships with a lot of those guys," he said.

Considering all the time together, does Aston-Reese have any insight on game planning for Crosby?

"You can't really prepare for that," he said. "He's one of the best at protecting the puck and has some of the best vision in the game. It'll be a task."

---

Nick Robertson calls Crosby his "idol" growing up.

"He was my guy, for sure," the 21-year-old winger said. "My agent [Pat Brisson] is his agent. I was always asking my agent about him."

Robertson's room was littered with Penguins paraphernalia when he was a kid.

"Everything you can imagine," Robertson said. "Everything. Literally, everything."

Crosby even influenced how a young Robertson played.

"I remember him calling for the puck a lot so I incorporated that in my game when I was younger," Robertson recalled with a smile. "People used to say I called [for] the puck too much."

Robertson has never met Crosby and is determined not to be starstruck on Friday.

"I've played against a lot of players now," said Robertson, who has 28 NHL games under his belt. "I've been kind of like, 'Oh my God!' But now it's like I have more things to worry about."

That said, will he try and get a stick from Crosby on Friday?

"It'd be nice if I got one but, again, I have a game to focus on. I'm not an eight-year-old fan anymore. I have a big game today to focus on."

All young players go through this type of experience, including Crosby.

"I felt like it was every night my first year, to be honest with you," the now 35-year-old said of facing his idols. "I mean, you look up to guys. One year you're trying to learn from them and watch them and the next year you're playing against them. It's a fine line. You want to respect their skill and what they do, but you also want to make sure you compete hard against them too. It's something you learn to work through."

'Not a fan anymore': Leafs' Robertson stays focused ahead of first showdown with 'idol' Crosby Nick Robertson is very much looking forward to playing against his boyhood idol, Sidney Crosby, when the Maple Leafs host the Penguins tonight. Even though it will be a special moment for the Leafs' forward, he says he wont be starstruck and has 'a game to focus on.'

---

Sandin refused to use playing the offside as an excuse for his misplay at the offensive blue line on Tuesday, which led to the first Vegas goal.

"Those plays happen," the southpaw said. "They can happen on your strong side or weak side. An unlucky play and tough start to the game, but it happens. You just got to move on."

fourth line been playing like a first line lately 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrlP0qSkCS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 9, 2022

How's he feeling on the right side?

"The adjustment has been fine," he insisted. "I've been playing with Gio and he's helping me a lot."

The Leafs had two practice days between games this week and on both days Sandin was on the ice early doing extra right-side reps with skating consultant Paul Matheson.

"It's the way you turn," he explained of the focus. "Playing with your stick on the inside it's easy to get your back turned on the right side of the wall and stuff like that and it kind of takes our players away a little with how you have your head up."

Leafs Ice Chips: Sandin shakes off 'unlucky play'; doing extra right-side reps Rasmus Sandin had a tough play that resulted in a goal against less than a minute into their game against the Golden Knights. Mark Masters has more on how he's shaking off the mistake and adjusting to playing on the right side.

---

During the broadcast of the Capitals-Penguins game on Wednesday, TNT reporter Tarik El-Bashir relayed a question to Alex Ovechkin from longtime rival Crosby. Everyone always asks us about playing each other, but what if we were linemates. Who are you taking as a third player?

"He probably wants Mario Lemieux," Ovechkin told El-Bashir. "But, I'll take [Donald] Brashear ... We need some protection. You know, we need some freedom out there. So, if somebody is going to touch us, it's not going to be fun."

Crosby asked Ovi who would be their linemate if they played together 😂



Who would you wanna see between Sid and the Great 8? pic.twitter.com/kPHhELWTfC — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) November 10, 2022

Crosby's response?

"He was right with Mario, probably," Crosby said with a grin. "I like where his head's at, though. We've been lucky enough to play with some pretty tough guys and had that luxury of having guys look out for us. I mean, you know, Georges Laraque, André Roy and the list goes on and on. I don't want to forget guys, because it makes a big difference, especially coming in and guys looking out for you like that. There's a number of guys that did that and I'm glad he showed appreciation for that, for sure."

Does toughness and the threat of a fight still make a difference in today's game?

"The element's still there so yeah," Crosby said. "If you look at certain situations or certain teams, yeah, I would say, it does."

Crosby on Ovechkin picking Brashear to be their linemate: 'I like where his head's at' Sidney Crosby discusses the hypothetical of playing with Alex Ovechkin and who'd they want as a third linemate.

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Friday's game:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Bunting - Engvall - Jarnkrok

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Kallgren starts

Petruzzelli

Lines at Penguins skate:

Guentzel - Crosby - Rust

Zucker - Malkin - Rakell

McGinn - Carter - Heinen

Hallander - Poehling - Archibald

Pettersson - Letang

Joseph - Petry

Dumoulin - Rutta

DeSmith starts

Jarry