Crosby on Wilson: 'Obviously the point hasn’t been made'

Sidney Crosby believes it's time for the NHL's department of player safety to send a message to Tom Wilson.

"I don’t know how many opportunities you need," Crosby told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Obviously the point hasn’t been made yet.”

The Washington Capitals forward is starring down his fourth suspension in the past 13 months after a hit to the head of St. Louis Blues centre Oskar Sundqvist on Sunday night.

Wilson was offered an in-person hearing for Sunday's hit, which came five months after he received a three-game suspension in the playoffs for a hit that broke the jaw of Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Zach Aston-Reese.

“We talk about this a lot with him. He still chooses to make those hits. I’m sure the league is well-aware of that," Crosby said. “He’s a good player. He’s got speed, goes hard to the net. He’s a tough guy to play against.

"There’s really no reason to continue to hit like that.”

Wilson managed to avoid a suspension in last year's regular season, but was suspended twice in the preseason last year for boarding and interference, forcing him to miss the first four games of the season.

The 24-year-old will be viewed as a repeat offender by the league and the in-person hearing means he can be suspended for five games or more.

Crosby said he believes hits to the head are down across the league, but Wilson continues to be a violator.

“This is a unique situation, where you have someone who continues to do it. I’m just pointing out the obvious here.”