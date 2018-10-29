Crosby reminds everyone of what he's capable of

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele and Colorado Avalanche right-wing Mikko Rantanen have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Crosby recorded three straight multi-point performances, sharing the League lead in goals (five) and points (seven) to power the Penguins to a 3-0-0 week and into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

The 31-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., native leads the NHL with 1.29 points per game since making his League debut in 2005-06.

Scheifele notched seven points (four goals, three assists), including his third career four-point performance, in a 5-4 overtime victory against St. Louis Blues on Oct. 22. The 25-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native has 12 through 12 games this season.

Rantanen collected had three goals and four assists in four games to guide the Avalanche to two victories. The 22-year-old Nousiainen, Finland, native led the NHL with 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 12 games heading into Monday's games.