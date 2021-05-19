Outgoing Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed on Wednesday that forward Eberechi Eze incurred a "serious injury" during a "freak" accident in training.

Sky Sports reports that the 22-year-old London native tore his Achilles and could be sidelined into 2022.

"It is devastating, particularly for him," Hodgson told BT Sport ahead of the Eagles' match on Wednesday with Arsenal. "He has had a good season and such a good start to his Premier League career, getting better and better and is such a good guy, as well. He is an important member of the team and to see that happen in a freak situation, it is almost impossible to understand how it happened. Then for it to be such a serious injury, we are all absolutely devastated for him. He is a resilient young man and will come back strongly."

Eze was in his first season at Selhurst Park after a £19.5 million move from Queens Park Rangers. Eze had four goals in 34 Premier League appearances this season.

Internationally, Eze has yet to be capped at the senior level, but has played for England at the U-20 and U-21 levels, including at this past spring's UEFA U-21 European Championship group stage.