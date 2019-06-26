Wilfried Zaha wants to head across London.

The BBC's David Ornstein reports the Cote d'Ivoire forward wants to leave Crystal Palace and join London rivals Arsenal.

But there could be a series of impediments in the way of a move.

With defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to join Manchester United, Palace will want to hold on to one of its other stars in Zaha.

Ornstein notes that the Eagles have placed a valuation as high as £80 million on the 26-year-old Zaha, who is a product of the Palace academy.

With its transfer budget reportedly in the neighbourhood of £50 million, Arsenal would not be able to meet that valuation without sales of their own. Selling last year's leading scorer, Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to a Chinese side could fund much, if not all, of the transfer, but any such move could be seen as too drastic by Unai Emery's club. Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira is also in demand, having been linked with a move back to Serie A with Milan.

Zaha, in his second spell with Palace, is headed into his 11th senior season.

He made 36 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 10 times, and is currently on international duty at the African Cup of Nations.

Palace would only receive 75 per cent of any sale of Zaha. As part of their recapture of the player from United in 2015, the Red Devils placed a 25 per-cent sell-on clause in any future transfer of Zaha.