If Arsenal wants to do business with Crystal Palace over Cote D'Ivoire forward Wilfried Zaha, the Eagles think they have a funny way of showing it.

The BBC's David Ornstein reports Palace is incensed with the Gunners over what they deemed an insultingly low bid for the player that will only unsettle the 26-year-old.

While Palace value Zaha at £80 million, Arsenal came in at £40 million for the player. Ornstein notes that the club is sympathetic to Zaha's desire to leave, but will only sell if the price is right.

A major point of contention for Palace over the sale price of Zaha is that Manchester United inserted a sell-on clause into his transfer when they sold him back to Palace in 2014. The clause dictates that the Red Devils would receive 25 per cent of any further sale of the player.

Zaha signed a new five-year agreement with Palace last summer and is the highest-paid player in club history. He's heading into his 10th season with the club over two spells.

Capped 14 times internationally, Zaha made 36 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles last season and scored 10 times.