NEWCASTLE, England — Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill. Palace’s second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation zone while Newcastle has lost six of its last seven league games. Jonjo Shelvey scored early but Newcastle was made to pay for its defensive frailty twice within four minutes. Riedewald smashed home an equalizer from 25 metres in the 21st after being allowed to run onto a half-clearance and Cahill lost his marker to meet a free kick with a powerful header. The loss leaves Newcastle in 16th place, eight points above the drop zone.