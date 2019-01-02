WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic scored late to give Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Palace had failed to score in two straight games since stunning Manchester City 3-2 on Dec. 22, but Ayew finally ended the drought in the 83rd minute after Patrick Van Aanholt's mishit shot fell to him in the box.

Ruben Neves nearly equalized for Wolves in injury time but goalkeeper Vicente Guaita palmed his deflected drive wide and Milivojevic then made sure of the win from the penalty spot after Ryan Bennett fouled Wilfried Zaha.

It was another frustrating night for Zaha, whose own goal drought extended to 14 games, while Wolves looked tired after their 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday and struggled to create quality chances.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson acknowledged after the game that the club is still looking for striking options in the January transfer window after a loan move for Liverpool's Dominic Solanke collapsed.

The Eagles have scored just 19 times in 21 Premier League games this season but pulled out of the move for Solanke because of concerns over his fitness.

"It seems to be (dead). It was a club decision and we were interested but it turns out there were other factors involved and it wasn't the right moment," Hodgson said. "If there are other players the club can bring in I won't be adverse to that because we have a very small squad and we don't have a lot to back us up."

Palace stayed in 14th place with 22 points, seven points behind Wolves in ninth place.

