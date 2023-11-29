CSSHL announces election of its first independent board

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) announced the election of its first ever independent board of directors on Wednesday, part of an extensive effort to diversify its board make up, change its regulations and bylaws and step away from a traditional hockey board structure.

"With the landscape of hockey changing, the CSSHL sought to be proactive leaders in the new hockey market place," said Andy Oakes, Chairperson of the CSSHL in a statement. "As leaders in education-based hockey it was critical that our member organizations put in a transparent and independent governance model so the league can grow and lead education-based hockey in North America."

The new directors have no association or ties with current CSSHL programs and bring various skills sets such as finance, risk/insurance, expansion, governance, and marketing/sponsorships.

The board will hold five to six meetings per year, conducted virtually and at the discretion of the CSSHL Board Chair, with one in-person meeting to be held in-person in conjunction with the CSSHL Annual or Semi-Annual Meeting.

Joining the new board are chair George Crookshank along with directors Denise Allen, Cass Bruni, David Grout, Louise Lalor, Jon Neutens and Michael Shouldice.

Crookshank played junior hockey in BC and then four years on a full scholarship at Minnesota-Duluth (1979-1983), graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Communications and a minor in Psychology. He has 20-plus years of minor hockey coaching and hockey school experience.

Allen is the President & CEO of the Food Producers of Canada and the Vice-Chair Board of Governors, Cape Breton University and works collaboratively with government, senior bureaucrats and regulators.

Bruni, a former junior hockey player, has an educational background that includes a CFA designation, a Law Degree, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering. He has been a scout with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League over the last seven seasons.

Grout has over 21 years of experience as a corporate lawyer, while Lalor has 20-plus years of experience as a CPA in senior finance roles across various industries and has worked closely with external boards. Neutens is VP & Head of Agriculture at ATB Financial, overseeing financial planning, strategy and lending operations.

Shouldice has been involved in learning and sport since 2009 and is currently Manager, Partnerships and Collaborations for Athabasca University. He has worked with the Western Hockey League, Professional Hockey Players Association, and the CFL Players Association developing and managing education focused partnerships.

The CSSHL - designed specifically for elite level student athletes to develop on and off the ice - is made up of 32 colleges and academies and 111 teams across the country, with all of its programs sanctioned under Hockey Canada.