It doesn't look like Kris Bryant will make his return any time soon.

The injured third baseman told Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune that he doesn't know when he will be able to swing a bat, yet alone begin a rehab assignment that could get him back with the Cubs.

Bryant has been out since late July with an inflamed shoulder after returning from the same injury earlier in the season. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that Bryant has seen improvement in his shoulder but not to the point where the injury had gone away, which led to his second DL stint. The move is retroactive to July 24.

“I’m feeling pretty good. Time to recover is only going to help. They haven’t really talked about (a rehab stint). We’re just trying to be smart about it, and I think it’s something we can really knock out," Bryant said.

He isn't taking the time off lightly, either.

“It’s not fun,” he said. “It would be nice to miss only a couple games, but sometimes things take a little longer. It’s just unfortunate, but I think everybody has to go through it at some point of their career. It’s just another thing we all have to learn from.”

Bryant is batting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 76 games.