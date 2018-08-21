Darvish likely done for the season

The Chicago Cubs got some bad news regarding starter Yu Darvish.

Cubs' president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Tuesday that Darvish will need at least six weeks to recover from a stress reaction in his right elbow, meaning he will miss the rest of the regular season.

The news comes on the heels of Darvish removing himself from a rehab start after just one inning on Sunday.

Despite the bad news, Epstein adds that the MRI showed Darvish has healed from what caused him to miss all of 2015 due to Tommy John surgery.

“I should note there was some good news with the testing. His ligament that was reconstructed [Tommy John] looked really good and in place and stable,” Epstein said.

Since signing with the Cubs in the off-season, Darvish has struggled in 40 innings of work before going on the disabled list. He will end 2018 with a record of 1-3 and an ERA of 4.95.

He has not pitched since beating the Cincinnati Reds on May 20.

The Cubs enter play Tuesday at 71-52, three games up on the Milwaukee Brewers in the Central Division.