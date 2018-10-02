CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have left struggling reliever Carl Edwards Jr. off their roster for their NL wild-card game against the Colorado Rockies.

Edwards had a 5.14 ERA in 11 September appearances. He walked 12 in seven innings.

Reliever Pedro Strop, who has been out since Sept. 13 because of a hamstring injury, is one of 11 pitchers on the roster for Tuesday night's game at Wrigley Field. Speedy outfielder Terrence Gore also is active.

Chicago and Colorado each dropped tiebreaker games for their respective division titles on Monday. The Cubs lost 3-1 to Milwaukee, and the Rockies fell 5-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

