CHICAGO — Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been tossed against the Milwaukee Brewers, his second ejection in four games.

Maddon was tossed by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the sixth inning Tuesday after Ben Zobrist got called out on strikes. The ejection was his third this season.

Maddon also was thrown out Friday against Washington for arguing an interference call against Willson Contreras running out a ground ball.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball