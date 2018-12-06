Cubs' Morrow has elbow surgery, likely to start season late

CHICAGO — Cubs closer Brandon Morrow likely will miss the start of the season following arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow last month.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says the operation took place Nov. 6.

Signed to a $21 million, two-year contract last December, Morrow led the Cubs with 22 saves and had a 1.47 ERA in 35 games. He did not pitch after July 15 because of a bone bruise in his right elbow.

Epstein says Morrow still felt discomfort, leading to the decision for surgery. Morrow is expected to start throwing in early February.

The Cubs announced Thursday they hired Tommy Hottovy as pitching coach to replace the departed Jim Hickey.

