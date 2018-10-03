Major League Baseball announced a 40-game suspension for Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell on Wednesday, retroactive to September 21, for a violation of the league's domestic violence policy.

Russell, 24, will not appeal the suspension.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Addison Russell violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games."

A native of Pensacola, FL, Russell has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, who released an account of their marriage and subsequent divorce on her blog.

Russell was placed on administrative leave on September 21.

Through the MLBPA, Russell denied the accusations.

“These allegations are completely false," Russell said in a statement. "I made that clear to Major League Baseball last year and reiterated it to the Cubs today. I’m confident any full and fair investigation will fully exonerate me. The protection of my children is foremost in my mind so I will have no further comment.”

In his fourth season with the Cubs, Russell appeared in 130 games for the team this year, batting .250 with five home runs, 38 runs batted in and an OPS .657.

This marks the fourth domestic violence suspension of 2018 for the league.

Boston Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright was suspended for the first 15 games of the season in March. San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres received a 100-game ban in June and then-Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna, now of the Houston Astros, was suspended 75 games later that month.