After two seasons playing in Thunder Bay, Andrea Kelly is leaving Team Krista McCarville to curl out of her home province of New Brunswick once again.

"While it's hard to see her go, we are deeply grateful for the incredible memories we've shared," Team McCarville said in a post on social media. "Her presence both on and off the ice has meant so much to us and she will be truly missed."

The 39-year-old Kelly, who has skipped New Brunswick at multiple Scotties Tournament of Hearts, joined Team McCarville ahead of the 2023-24 season in an effort to help them get over the hump at the national championship.

Team McCarville, also featuring Ashley Sippala, Kendra Lilly and Sarah Potts as well as coach Rick Laing, were unable to make the Scotties playoffs in each of Crawford's two seasons with the rink, finishing with a 4-4 record each time.

McCarville and company got off to an 0-4 start as the hometown team at this year's Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay. They won their final four games, but it wasn't enough to advance.

The 42-year-old McCarville owns two silver and one bronze medal over 12 appearances at the Canadian women's curling championship.

Earlier this week, Jamie Sinclair and Lisa Weagle announced they are departing Quebec's Team Laurie St-Georges following a 5-3 showing at the Scotties.