Meghan Walter Steps Away to Focus on Studies

April 8

Team Kate Cameron

After a memorable season with Manitoba's Team Kate Cameron, third Meghan Walter is stepping away from competitive curling to focus on her studies.

"Meghan has played such a vital role on our team this past season, in accomplishing so many of our goals," the team said in a statement. "Kate, Taylor and Mackenzie will miss her young, energetic fierce and humorous personality on the ice."

The 22-year-old native of Winnipeg made her Scotties Tournament of Hearts debut in 2023, skipping her Wild Card rink to a 3-5 record in Kamloops. Walter joined Cameron's new team last off-season as a third and the squad of second Taylor McDonald, lead Mackenzie Elias and alternate Kelsey Rocque qualified for the Scotties thanks to their strong top 10 ranking on the CTRS.

Team Cameron put together a strong week in Calgary, making it all the way to the semifinal where they fell to Team Jennifer Jones.

Team Jolene Campbell Move to SK, Add Dayna Demmans

April 6

Jolene Campbell

Competing in the stacked province of Manitoba this season, Team Jolene Campbell finished 10th on the CTRS.

We have some exciting news to share! 💚



Jolene, Rachel, and new addition, Dayna Demmans, are thrilled to be back home playing in Saskatchewan! And of course, our Manitoba girl, Abby, is excited about the chance to chase those green jackets 😉🤩



A native of Saskatoon, the 42-year-old Campbell, alongside teammates Abby Ackland and Rachel Erickson will compete out of Saskatchewan next season.

Saskatchewan's Dayna Demmans will replace Sara Oliver at lead in 2024-25.

Team Ashley Thevenot Adds Brittany Tran

April 5

Brittany Tran

Saskatchewan's Team Ashley Thevenot have its lineup set for the 2024-25 curling season.

After the departure of skip Skylar Ackerman, former third Ashley Thevenot will take over captain duties while Brittany Tran, formerly a member of Alberta's Team Kayla Skrlik, will serve as the new third.

Tran, 31, has competed in three Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Team Ackerman had a very strong Tour season in 2023-24, capped off with a provincial championship to punch a ticket to the Scotties for the first time.

Team John Epping Disbands

April 1

John Epping

Ontario's Team John Epping are going their separate ways at the end of the season.

Team Epping - featuring third Mathew Camm, second Patrick Janssen and lead Jason Camm - are 37-24 on the season and made it to the semifinal of the Ontario Tankard in late January.

Epping, Mathew Camm and Janssen finished third at the 2018 Brier in Regina. Epping and Camm have played together for the past nine seasons.

The 41-year-old Epping hasn't played in a Canadian men's curling championship since the Calgary bubble in 2021.

Epping also competes in mixed doubles with Lisa Weagle.

Kerr Drummond Taking a Break

March 29

Kerr Drummond

Alberta champions Team Aaron Sluchinski will need to find a new second as Kerr Drummond is taking a step back from competitive curling.

The 26-year-old native of Scotland helped Team Sluchinski reach No. 7 in Canada, win a provincial curling title and also a trip to their first Montana's Brier in Regina this season.

Team Sluchinski went 4-4 at the Brier, with Drummond shooting an impressive 89 per cent, which was third-best among seconds for the tournament.

Sarah Koltun Finds a New Home

March 28

Sarah Koltun

Another member of Kerry Galusha's former team has found a new home as Sarah Koltun is set to join Corryn Brown's rink in British Columbia next season.

We’re stoked to add Sarah’s skill and wealth of experience to our lineup and we’re looking forward to chasing some big goals together next season! 👊🏻



Team Brown was in search of a replacement for second Jennifer Armstrong, who will focus on mixed doubles going forward.

Originally from Whitehorse, Yukon, Koltun, 30, has plenty of experience with nine career appearances at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, dating back to 2014.

Koltun and Team Galusha missed this year's Scotties playoffs in Calgary with a 3-5 record. Brown's team went 4-4 and also missed the playoffs.

Margot Flemming Joins Team Skrlik

March 26

Margot Flemming

After the departure of Brittany Tran, Margot Flemming has joined Kayla Skrlik's rink as the team's new third.

🌟Welcome Margot as the newest addition to Team Skrlik! 🌟



The 30-year-old has represented the Northwest Territories at the past four Scotties Tournament of Hearts as a member of Team Kerry Galusha.

Flemming was a free agent after Team Galusha disbanded following this year's Scotties in Calgary where they posted a 3-5 record.

After winning Alberta playdowns in 2023, Skrlik and company dropped this year's provincial final to Team Selena Sturmay.

Skylar Ackerman Stepping Away

March 26

Skylar Ackerman, the 22-year-old Saskatchewan skip who made her Scotties Tournament of Hearts debut in February, has decided to step away from competitive curling to "pursue further education in the healthcare field."

The team made the announcement on their FaceBook page.

"We will miss her bright smile, impeccable dedication to our team and the game, her in-turn in-offs to win games, and even her constant dad jokes. We’ve had an incredible past few years together," part of the FaceBook statement read.

Team Ackerman, rounded out by third Ashley Thevenot, second Taylor Stremick and lead Kaylin Skinner, had a very strong Tour season in 2023-24, capped off with a provincial championship to punch a ticket to the Scotties for the first time.

In Calgary, the Saskatchewan foursome got off to an impressive 3-0 start, eventually finishing with a 4-4 record which placed them in a five-way tie for the last playoff spot in Pool A. Due to their high last stone draw numbers, Team Ackerman did not advance.

"The rest of the team is excited to keep building and growing off what we’ve accomplished so far. One game out of playoffs at our first Scotties has left us hungry for more, and we can’t wait for the season ahead," the team said.

Team St-Georges Parts Ways with Kelly Middaugh

March 23

Team Laurie St-Georges, who has represented Quebec at the past four Tournament of Hearts, announced that they have parted ways with lead Kelly Middaugh.

Middaugh, a 24-year-old import curler from Ontario, had been with the team for the last two years.

"We created a lot of memories together and we will be forever grateful for the experiences on and off the ice," part of the statement read.

Skip Laurie St-Georges, third Jamie Sinclair, second Emily Riley and alternate Marie-France Larouche are also on the team.

Brittany Tran Leaving Team Skrlik

March 20

Brittany Tran

Third Brittany Tran is no longer with Alberta's Team Kayla Skrlik after a three-year partnership.

"We wanted to express our gratitude to Brittany for the integral role she played on our team," said the statement. "The successes we've had, lessons learned, and memories made will last a lifetime."

The 31-year-old helped Team Skrlik secure a Scotties berth in 2023, where they finished with a 4-4 record.

They dropped this year's provincial final to Team Selena Sturmay.

Jean-Michel Menard Returns

March 18

Jean-Michel Menard Quebec

Quebec curling legend Jean-Michel Ménard is returning to competitive curling.

The 2006 Brier champion and world silver medalist will play third for Felix Asselin's squad after the departure of his brother, Emile.

The 29-year-old Asselin has represented Quebec at four Briers, but didn't qualify this year after losing the provincial final.

Mernard, 48, has competed in 11 Briers in his career, last making an appearance in 2017. He also won a World Mixed Curling Championship in 2022.

The team is rounded out by second Martin Crête and lead Jean-François Trépanier.

Jennifer Armstrong Steps Away to Focus on Mixed Doubles

March 13

Tyrel Griffith and Jennifer Armstrong

Jennifer Armstrong, who played second for British Columbia's Team Corryn Brown this past season, has stepped away from four-person curling to focus on mixed doubles.

Team Brown, with Corryn Brown at skip, Erin Pincott at third and Samantha Fisher at lead, went 4-4 at the most recent Scotties in Calgary.

The 31-year-old Armstrong and partner Tyrel Griffith posted a 3-4 record at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in March, missing the playoffs.