UIJEONGBU-SI - Rachel Homan and her Canadian championship crew beat the United States 8-4 on Monday night to improve their round-robin record to 4-1 at the LGT women's world curling championship.

Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes, scored deuces in the second, fourth and eighth ends at Uijeongbu Arena, while holding Tabitha Peterson's American team to singles in the third, fifth, seventh and ninth ends.

Canada is third in the standings and trails unbeaten Korea and Switzerland, who are both 5-0.

“We got our job done (with converting deuces), especially later in the game when we want to make sure we score. Getting two in those ends feels really good for the momentum,” Wilkes said.

Canada, shooting an event-high 93 per cent as a unit, had a draw, runback or roll ready to answer any offence the Americans tried to develop.

“It felt like we put together everything we learned from all the previous games and came out there confident knowing what the sheet was going to do, what the rocks were doing,” Wilkes said.

Homan curled 92 per cent against the U.S., Miskew was at 94, and Fleury and Wilkes both finished at 93 per cent.

Peterson's team, which slipped to 2-3 in the standings, curled 81 per cent. Canada led in draw percentage (92-84) and takeouts (94-77).

Canada's next game in the 13-team field is against winless Dilsat Yildiz (0-5) of Turkey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.