TORONTO - Canada's Rachel Homan and Scotland's Bruce Mouat will clash in curling's battle of the sexes in Toronto.

The top-ranked women's and men's teams in the world square off in the Rio Mare Battle of the Sexes on April 7 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre a day before the final Grand Slam of the season.

The AMJ Players' Championship is in the same arena April -13.

The eight-end skins game will feature celebrity coaches, guest appearances and unique rule twists, The Curling Group said Thursday in a statement.

A portion of ticket proceeds and $1,000 per end will go to each team's charity of choice.

“Knowing that our funds from this event will go to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation makes it even more special," Homan said in a statement.

Mouat's chosen charity was Charlie Boy’s Cancer Fundraiser.

"We know Team Homan will bring their A-game, but we’re ready for a battle,” Mouat said.

Homan's 52-4 season as of Thursday included securing the top seed in her team's pool at the Canadian women's curling championship in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Her team was attempting back-to-back titles at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The final is Sunday.

Mouat's record on the men's side was 68-12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.