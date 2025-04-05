Scotland beats Sweden in qualifier to set up semifinal with Canada at curling worlds

MOOSE JAW - There will be a new champion at the BKT World Men's Curling Championship.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat eliminated defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 8-7 in a qualification game on Saturday at the Temple Gardens Centre.

The top-ranked Mouat advanced to an afternoon semifinal against Canada's Brad Jacobs.

Jacobs and his Calgary-based team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert earned a direct berth to the final four as the top seed.

Canada finished 11-1 in round-robin play. Its lone loss was to Scotland in an extra end.

Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller was set to play China's Xiaoming Xu in the other semifinal. Xu made a draw to the button in an extra end to beat Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell 8-7 in the other qualification game.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday. Canada hasn't won world men's gold since Brad Gushue was victorious in Edmonton in 2017.

Gushue lost to Edin in last year's final at Schaffhausen, Switzerland and fell to Mouat in the 2023 final in Ottawa.

Jacobs took silver in his lone previous appearance at this event, falling to Edin in 2013 at Victoria.

Gallant won a world title with Gushue in 2017. Hebert and Kennedy won world titles with skip Kevin Martin in 2008 in Grand Forks, N.D., and with Kevin Koe in 2016 in Basel, Switzerland.

Rachel Homan's Ottawa-based team successfully defended its women's world title last month in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.