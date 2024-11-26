ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers stole a single in the eighth end for a 7-5 win over Yannick Schwaller's Swiss side at the Kioti National on Tuesday.

Carruthers, with Kyle Doering at second as a replacement for the retired Derek Samagalski, scored two in the seventh end and secured the victory when an opposing tap attempt was light.

The Swiss skip sat out due to recent knee surgery. His brother, Kim Schwaller, played second with Sven Michel moving up to third ahead of Benoit Schwarz-van Berkel.

In other games, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen beat Switzerland's Michael Brunner 7-2 and Scotland's Ross Whyte defeated Switzerland's Marco Hoesli 7-2. Bruce Mouat topped James Craik 7-4 in an all-Scottish matchup.

Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes dropped a 7-3 decision to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg. Lawes was the only Canadian skip in action in Draw 2.

Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa beat Switzerland's Xenia Schwaller 8-5 and South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim defeated Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 6-3.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni scored three in the sixth end for a 7-2 rout of Japan's Momoha Tabata.

The third draw of the day saw hometown hero Brad Gushue down Germany's Marc Muskatewitz 6-2 and Brad Jacobs of Calgary trounce Sweden's Niklas Edin 7-1. Meanwhile, Joel Retornaz of Italy topped American John Shuster 5-1 and Winnipeg's Matt Dunstone took a 4-1 victory over Magnus Ramsfjell of Norway.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan finished the day with an 8-3 win over Chelsea Carey of Winnipeg and Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., chalked up a decisive 11-3 victory against Halifax's Christina Black. Draw 4 action also saw South Korea's Eun-Jung Kim edge Isabella Wrana of Sweden 6-4 and Seung-youn Ha of South Korea top Italy's Stefania Constantini 11-8.

Competition continues through Sunday at the Grand Slam of Curling event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.