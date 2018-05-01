1h ago
Curry expected to return tonight vs. Pelicans
TSN.ca Staff
Kerr: 'I'd be very surprised' if Curry doesn't play in Game 2
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to return to action tonight when the Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans
Curry last played on Mar. 23 after he sprained his left MCL. In his absence, the Warriors who finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, took out the San Antonio Spurs in five games during the opening round of the playoffs, and currently hold a 1-0 series lead ahead of tonight's game against the Pelicans.
A nine-year veteran, Curry, averaged 26.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 51 regular-season games.