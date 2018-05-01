Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to return to action tonight when the Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans

Injury update: Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) is available to play in tonight's Game 2 vs. New Orleans. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 1, 2018

Curry last played on Mar. 23 after he sprained his left MCL. In his absence, the Warriors who finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, took out the San Antonio Spurs in five games during the opening round of the playoffs, and currently hold a 1-0 series lead ahead of tonight's game against the Pelicans.

A nine-year veteran, Curry, averaged 26.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 51 regular-season games.