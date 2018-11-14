1h ago
Curry (groin) to miss next three games
TSN.ca Staff
The Golden State Warriors will be without the services of point guard Stephen Curry for their upcoming three-game road trip through Texas with a lingering groin strain.
The team announced that Curry will accompany the club on the trip, but will not play, and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.
Curry, 30, has already missed the team's last three games.
In 12 games this season, Curry leads the league in scoring at 29.5 points a night on .515 shooting. The Davidson product is also averaging 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 33.3 minutes a night.
The Warriors (12-3) are coming off of a 110-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
They begin their Texas swing on Thursday against the Houston Rockets when suspended forward Draymond Green is eligible to return.