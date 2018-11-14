Curry (groin) to miss next three games

The Golden State Warriors will be without the services of point guard Stephen Curry for their upcoming three-game road trip through Texas with a lingering groin strain.

The team announced that Curry will accompany the club on the trip, but will not play, and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/1wwcbNgB1i — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 14, 2018

Curry, 30, has already missed the team's last three games.

In 12 games this season, Curry leads the league in scoring at 29.5 points a night on .515 shooting. The Davidson product is also averaging 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 33.3 minutes a night.

The Warriors (12-3) are coming off of a 110-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

They begin their Texas swing on Thursday against the Houston Rockets when suspended forward Draymond Green is eligible to return.