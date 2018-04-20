The Golden State Warriors announced on Friday that point guard Stephen Curry is progressing from his MCL sprain and will begin practising with the team on Saturday.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player underwent an examination by team staff on Friday morning.

Stephen Curry Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/NVsX3GdKjn — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 20, 2018

"The examination indicated that Stephen continues to make consistent functional progress since the injury and, as a result, he will begin to participate in modified team practices [Saturday] and the intensity of his on-court rehabilitation will continue to increase," the Warriors said in a statement.

Curry, 30, has been out since March 23 and missed the team's last 13 games. The team says Curry will be reevaluated in one's week time as his recovery continues.

The Warriors lead their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series with the San Antonio Spurs 3-0. Game 4 goes on Sunday afternoon in San Antonio.