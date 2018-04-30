Stephen A. goes off on Max for changing Pelicans pick

It looks like the Golden State Warriors could get guard Steph Curry back for Game 2 in their series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Curry is listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup as he works his way back from an MCL sprain in his left knee. He has not played since March 23 against the Atlanta Hawks.

"I'd be very surprised if he didn't play," Kerr told reporters. He also added that if Curry does indeed play, it will be without a minutes restriction.

It was originally thought Curry would be back for Game 1, but he was ruled out approximately two hours before tip-off.

In 51 games during the regular season, Curry averaged 26.4 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Warriors took Game 1 with a 123-101 win. Catch Game 2 on TSN1 at 10:30 p.m. ET.