Curry (right ankle) out vs. Clips tonight

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sustained a sprained right ankle and will be held out tonight's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced.

Fellow guard Klay Thompson will also not play on Wednesday.

Curry slipped and fell to the hardwood during the latter portion of shootaround Wednesday morning, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

The two-time MVP has played in five consecutive games since returning from a previous injury to the same ankle that caused him to miss 11 games in December.

Curry is averaging 27.9 points and 6.4 assists this season.

The Warriors play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, before traveling to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Saturday.