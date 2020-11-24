With the first cuts of training camp looming, Tuesday could mark the final opportunity for some Team Canada hopefuls to impress the coaching staff in their third and final Red and White game at World Juniors selection camp in Red Deer, Alta.

Instant chemistry for Dach, Tomasino at Canada's camp Kirby Dach and Phil Tomasino combined on three goals during Sunday's scrimmage at Canada’s World Junior camp. "We were moving the puck well and letting the puck do the work," the Blackhawks centre explained. Tomasino appreciated the way the 6-foot-4 Dach used his body to create space. "Getting the chance to play with him is pretty special," the Oshawa Generals forward said.

Team White picked up wins in both scrimmages over the weekend with Nashville Predators prospect Philip Tomasino leading all players with five points over the two contests. Chicago Blackhawks centre Kirby Dach and Carolina Hurricanes draft pick Jamieson Rees are tied with Tomasino in goals with two each through the two games.

After splitting time with New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand in Saturday's 4-2 win, London Knights goalie Brett Brochu played all of Sunday's 6-3 win for Team White, stopping 27 of the 30 shots he faced. Garand stopped all 11 shots he faced on Saturday.

For Team Red, Prince George Cougars netminder Taylor Gauthier stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced in Sunday's loss before Team White added two empty-net goals. Saginaw Spirit goalie Tristan Lennox turned away six of the eight shots he faced while in net for half of Saturday's game.

Goaltender Devon Levi, a seventh-round draft pick of the Florida Panthers in October, has yet to play for Team White through two scrimmages due to quarantine.

The first cuts to the group of 46 named to Team Canada's selection camp are expected to come later on Tuesday. Head coach Andre Tourigny said Sunday he wants to drop the roster to 30-34 following Tuesday's scrimmage and will cut one of the five goaltenders.

Canada will begin pre-competition games against U Sports teams on Saturday when they face the University of Alberta Golden Bears in the first of six games.