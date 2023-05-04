Top NHL prospects Cutter Gauthier, Matt Coronato and Lane Hutson highlight a young United States roster for the IIHF World Hockey Championship that begins on May 12.

Gauthier, 19, was drafted fifth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft last June.

The 6-foot-2 winger played last season with Boston College in the NCAA where he registered 16 goals and 37 points in 32 games.

Gauthier also represented the United States at the 2023 World Junior Championship, recording four goals and 10 points in seven games en route to a bronze medal

Coronato, 20, was drafted 13th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 5-foot-10 winger played last season with Harvard in the NCAA where he recorded 20 goals and 36 points in 34 games.

The Flames also gave him his first taste of NHL action by dressing him in their final game of the season on April 12.

Coronato previously represented the United States at the 2022 World Juniors, where he recorded four goals and seven points in five games en route to a fifth-place finish.

Hutson, 19, was drafted 62nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2022 and dominated in the NCAA this season.

The 5-foot-8 defenceman had 15 goals and 48 points in 39 games with Boston University en route to making the Frozen Four tournament.

Other names on USA Hockey’s roster include Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch, Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland, and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith.

United States Roster:

Forwards

Anders Bjork (Blackhawks)

Nick Bonino (Penguins)

Matt Coronato (Flames)

Sean Farrell (Canadiens)

Conor Garland (Canucks)

Cutter Gauthier (Flyers)

Carter Mazur (Red Wings)

Drew O'Connor (Penguins)

Luke Tuch (Canadiens)

Alex Tuch (Sabres)

T.J. Tynan (Kings)

Sammy Walker (Wild)

Defencemen:

Ronnie Attard (Flyers)

Lane Hutson (Canadiens)

Connor Mackey (Coyotes)

Nick Perbix (Lightning)

Scott Perunovich (Blues)

Dylan Samberg (Jets)

Henry Thrun (Sharks)

Goaltenders:

Drew Commesso (Blackhawks)

Casey DeSmith (Penguins)

Cal Petersen (Kings)