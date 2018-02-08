The UFC needed a new main event for their UFC 222 card on March 3rd and the most dominant woman in MMA history has answered the call. The promotion announced that Cris Cyborg will defend her featherweight title against Yana Kunitskaya as the marquee fight on the Las Vegas card.

In the co-main event, Frankie Edgar, who was originally supposed to meet Max Holloway for the featherweight title at the top of the card, will face Brian Ortega in a three-round bout.

The changes to the card were necessitated after Holloway pulled out of the title bout due to a leg injury suffered during his training camp. It was reported that the UFC wanted to book a rematch between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and the man he took the belt from Cody Garbrandt, but the champion was not interested in the fight.

The original co-main event between Stefan Struve and Andei Arlovski is still on the card.

Cyborg last defended her belt at UFC 219, when she captured a unanimous decision victory over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. She is 4-0 since making her long awaited UFC debut in 2016 and has not lost an MMA bout since her first in 2005.

The victory over Holm was her first title defence and the first time one of her fights went the distance since a unanimous decision victory over Yoko Takahashi in 2008.

Yana Kunitskaya will be making her UFC debut in the title fight as she also makes a move from the bantamweight to the featherweight division.

The 28-year-old is a former Invicta bantamweight champion and is 10-3 in her professional career.

She last faced Raquel Pa'aluhi for the vacant bantamweight belt and scored a unanimous decision victory.

Edgar has not fought since he defeated Yair Rodríguez via TKO at UFC 211 in May of 2017. He pulled out of the first booking against Holloway at UFC 218 with an injury.

Ortega is 13-0 in his professional career with one no-contest. His last bout was a submission victory over Cub Swanson at UFC Fight Night Fresno last December.