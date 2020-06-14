Calvillo defeats No. 1 contender Eye at UFC Fight Night

Cynthia Calvillo defeated No. 1 contender Jessica Eye by unanimous decision in their main event flyweight match at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas Saturday night.

In the co-main event, Marvin Vettori defeated Karl Roberson in a first-round submission in their middleweight bout.

Canadian Charles Jourdain lost in a split decision to Andre Fili in their featherweight fight.

More to come.