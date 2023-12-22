Czechia will get some help up front for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship after the Buffalo Sabres reassigned forward Jiri Kulich to the country's national junior team on Friday.

Selected by the Sabres 28th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old Kulich has 16 goals and six assists over 23 games with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League this season.

He has appeared in one game with the Sabres this season, but wasn't able to record a point.

Kulich scored 24 goals and 22 assists over 62 games in the AHL during the 2022-23 season.

A native of Kadan, Czech Republic, Kulich has represented his country at the past two World Juniors competitions, netting a total of nine goals and eight assists over 14 games.

Czechia claimed silver at last year's tournament, falling to the Canadian in the final.